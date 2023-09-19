Excellent weather is bringing bowlers out in force at Bathurst

Wednesday, 13th September
On a Magnificent Spring Afternoon at the City, 30 Bowlers formed 5 games of 3 Bowl Triples.
Game No.1. Rink 15:
Skip. Norman Hayes, Phillip Murray and Kim Turner were leading 14 shots to 5 shots after the 11th end against Skip. Kathy Evans, Robert Foster and John Martin. Team Hayes finally winning 22 shots to 11 shots over Team Evans.
Game No. 2. Rink 16:
This game appears to have been played in 3 sections. Skip. Robert Bourke, Jack Smith and Ian Cunningham were leading 10 shots to 3 shots after the 7th end over Skip. Albert Homer, Mal Gunner and Neville Townsend, who then led 27 shots to 10 shots after the 17th end. Team Bourke then scored 11 shots to nil, but went down to Team Homer 27 shots to 21 Shots.
Game No. 3. Rink 17:
After the 11th end, Skip. Alan Clark, Paul Rodenhuis and Bruce Rich led 14 shots to 7 shots against Skip. Denis Oxley, Ian Shaw and Jean McIntyre. Team Clark finally being successful winning 23 Shots to 12 shots over team Oxley. During this game both the Skips played some great bowls.
Game No. 4. Rink 18:
This was probably the " Match of the Day. " as both Teams played enterprising Lawn Bowls though out this Match. By scoring 4 shots on the 13th end, Skip. Ray Noonan, Paul Reece and Scott. Bennett drew level with Skip. Peter Drew, Jim Grives and Annette McPherson the score being 11 shots all. Team Noonan then scored 5 shots to 3 shots to lead 16 shots to 14 shots after the 19th end over Team Drew, who then scored a match winning 5 shots to lead 19 shots to 16 shots. Team Noonan scored 2 Shots on the 21st end but just went go down 18 shots to 19 shots to Team Drew.
Game No. 5. Rink No 19:
Skip. Noel Whitney, Pat Duff and Barry McPherson led 4 shots to one shot against Skip. Robert Lindsay, Paul Rapley and Trevor Kellock. ( Welcome back to the City, Trevor.) who then won 7 ends to lead 10 shots to 4 shots after the 11th end. Team Whitney regained the lead on the 18th end, where they led 13 shots to 12 shots, but Team Lindsay won the final 3 ends to be victorious 20 shots to 13 shots after the 21st end over Team Whitney.
Our Visitors are always Welcome.
Playing today at the City were Jean McIntyre and Mal Gunner from Weston Creek, Canberra and our regular bowlers from our sister Club Majellan, Alan Clark, Noel Whitney and Peter Drew.
By the Bowling Shark
The weather has been superb in the area of late and these conditions bring out the bowlers in their droves. This is how the week rolled:
Wednesday 13 September 2023
Rink four: Maureen Taylor, Sue Murray and Robyn Stenhouse played catchup against Deb Cox, Sally Colebatch and Leoni McGarry who were 6-3 up by the 7th. Team Stenhouse caught the opposition on the 10th and took the win 15-10.
Rink five: Judy Davis, Dawn Howarth and Robyn Adams obliterated the opposition of Graham Scott, Betsy Thornberry and Val Zylstra who never saw double figures. Team Adams took full advantage and ran away with the victory 23-6.
Saturday 16 September 2023
Rink two: Athel Flanagan, Peter Drew and John Hobson were in the box seat early with an 8-1 lead by the 6th against Rory Elphick, Max Elms and Mick Foxall. Team Foxall caught the opposition on the 17th (14 all) and snatch victory in the end winning 18-16.
Rink three: Geoff Thorne, Peter Zylstra and David Josh maintained a ten point lead early against Kerry Connors, Greg Hallett and Paul Galvin. Team Josh lead 13-3 by the 9th, 17-7 by the 12th, 20-10 by the 15th and winning the match 26-16.
Rink four: Bill Dawson, Trevor Sharpham and Lacie Koszta were level pegging on the 7th (6 all) against Ron Hollebone, Danny Rochefort and Paul Francis. From there Team Francis took charge and ran away with the win 25-12.
Rink five: Des Sanders, Colin Pickstone and Tim Pickstone were chasing their tails from the start against Peter Hope, Ian Warren and Mick Sewell. Team Pickstone never saw the lead from the opening end and went down by 7 points in the end, 24-17.
Rink six: Peter Martin, Jeff Adams and Dennis Harvey were on top of their game with a 17-8 lead by the 13th against Terry Clark, Peter Phegan and Allan Clark. Team Harvey never took the pressure off to gain a massive win, 30-9.
Rink seven: Shaun Elphick, Ron Hogan and Noel Witney were level 9 all after 7 ends of play against Kevin Dwyer, Ted Parker and Hugh Brennan. Team Witney controlled the match until Team Brennan came back to take the lead on the 18th (21-20). It all came down to the last bowl with Team Witney winning 24-22.
Sunday 17 September 2023
Rink three: Heather Sinclair, Sally Colebatch and Noel Witney were 5 all after 6 ends of play against Ray Miller, Steve Finnerty and Mal Gunner. Both teams went head to head throughout the match and the winner was Team Gunner 12-10.
Rink four: Dawn Howarth, Betsy Thornberry and Peter Drew were not so lucky against Greg Cross, Gary Café and Susie Simmons who dominated the match with an 8 point win on the 2nd end. Team Simmons winning easy 18-8.
Rink five: Jen McIntyre, Liz Draper and Leonie McGarry were battling it out against Kevin Dwyer, Jo Café and Mick Simmons with nothing between the teams throughout the match it all came down to the last couple of ends for Team McGarry to take the win 15-13.
Tuesday 19 September 2023
Rink two: Terry Clark, Bob Charlton and Tim Pickstone were 6 all after 8 ends of paly against Kevin Dwyer, Jim Clark and Allan Clark. From there it was all Team Clark who controlled the match to the end to win 22-15.
Rink three: Jake Shurmer, Greg Hallett and Trevor Sharpham were 7 all after 10 ends of play against Des Sanders, Peter Hope and Daryl Shurmer. Both teams were locked again on the 20th end (16 all) and with one end to play Team Shurmer snuck in for the win 17-16.
Rink four: Geoff Thorne, Ian Warren and Terry Burke opened the scoring against John Mackey, Brian Hope and Tiger Smith. Both teams came together on the 5th (5 all) and again on the 17th (13 all). Team Smith controlled the remaining ends to win 17-13.
Rink five: Bryce Peard, Robert Raithby and Peter Zylstra were getting a lesson early from Tony Smith, Peter Phegan and Max Elms who were 14-0 up by the 6th. Things didn't get better for Team Zylstra who went down in the end 25-14.
Rink six: Ron Hollebone, Ted Parker and Colin Pickstone were in the box seat with an 18-8 lead over Ron Hogan Russ McPherson and Hugh Brennan. Things started to look up for Team Brennan, but they ran out of ends, going down 23-16.
Rink seven: Glen Carter, Graham Scott and Peter Drew were locked at 6 all after 7 ends against Shaun Elphick, Dick Graham and Noel Witney. From there the wheels fell off Team Drew to allow Team Witney to give the flogging and control the scoreboard winning the match 27-11.
That wraps up this week at the Majellan. Just a reminder to all that the club is hosting the visiting club of Burwood this weekend, so see you there. So, until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
