Excellent weather is bringing bowlers out in force at Bathurst

This was probably the " Match of the Day. " as both Teams played enterprising Lawn Bowls though out this Match. By scoring 4 shots on the 13th end, Skip. Ray Noonan, Paul Reece and Scott. Bennett drew level with Skip. Peter Drew, Jim Grives and Annette McPherson the score being 11 shots all. Team Noonan then scored 5 shots to 3 shots to lead 16 shots to 14 shots after the 19th end over Team Drew, who then scored a match winning 5 shots to lead 19 shots to 16 shots. Team Noonan scored 2 Shots on the 21st end but just went go down 18 shots to 19 shots to Team Drew.