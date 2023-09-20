Tennis Talk | Whitchurch has a big day out at Eglinton

'Slugger' Bullocks Bingo Ladies of Bailey Honeyman, Sarah Tree, Col Whitchurch and Jim Geyer had a thrilling victory, seven sets to five, 60 games to 54 in Saturday's latest round at Eglinton.
The team picked up a win over the Gunners of Rod Schumacher, Kurt Booth, Brian Dwyer, Leo Meares and Joe Camilleri in the Bathurst RSL Club's spring competition.
Young gun Whitchurch notched up four set wins, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, and sent out a sound warning to the other young guns in the competition that he will be knocking on the door with his crafty style of tennis, and can upset his arch rivals come finals time.
Captain Slugger Bullock believes his co number three player is the most improved player in this year's spring competition and is the key player to worry the big guns in the lead up to the finals.
"Whitchurch is in hot form, winning his last eight sets in a row and will definitely be the danger player come finals time. He could be my Trump card to get us over the line and take that grand final cup," he said.
A scare came through the Bingo Ladies camp in their first-round match with captain Bullock looking a bit concerned as his number two player and partner 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher pulled out with a niggling knee injury.
This is a huge blow to the Bingo Ladies but Slugger believes the Iron lady will bounce back.
"If anyone can bounce back the Iron lady can, don't you worry about that." he said.
The second match was also a nailbiter with Team Diggers of Jason Molkentin, Dave Smith, Harry Dang, Toko Tari and Kath Wilkinson winning over Team Lone Pine of Matt Tree, Andrew Tree, Dan McLeay, Marcus Ronan and Catarina Stafford seven sets to five, 54 games to 43.
The star player in this match was no doubt Kath Wilkinson who was the only player of all the 10 players in the match to win all of her sets, 6-1, 6-1, 6-1, 6-0.
This was a polished display of tennis from Wilkinson and will be the danger player to watch out for in her future matches.
Well folks until next week it's Slugger signing off.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.