Tennis Talk | Whitchurch has a big day out at Eglinton

By John Bullock
September 20 2023 - 10:05am
'Slugger' Bullocks Bingo Ladies of Bailey Honeyman, Sarah Tree, Col Whitchurch and Jim Geyer had a thrilling victory, seven sets to five, 60 games to 54 in Saturday's latest round at Eglinton.

