IF it wasn't clear already that the Bathurst Panthers' under 14s team are a group of junior stars then Saturday's grand final result certainly made that point known.
The team picked up its third straight Group 10 premiership over the weekend by taking down the Mudgee Dragons 20-0 at Wade Park.
Holding a team to nil in a deciding game is no easy feat, and neither is getting to the grand final after dropping just a single game all year.
It's another feather in the cap of the young side, who will remain a team to watch as they progress through the age groups.
Coach Mick Carter said the defensive effort of his Panthers in the big game was second to none.
"I'm over the moon with them. They've had a fantastic year and it's great to see them go back-to-back," he said.
"Our attack was a little bit clunky on the weekend but our defence was 100 per cent spot on. I thought they could have went for another game of footy and still no-one would have been able to break their line.
"It was a massive effort. Take nothing away from Mudgee though. They'd come from third spot, and we'd handily beat them each time through the season, but they turned up ready to play and threw plenty at our guys."
Panthers dropped a lot of ball in the early stages of the game and invited pressure on themselves.
They started to put things together from the 10 minute mark and opened the scoring through Sam Kay.
Leon Mokaraka put Panthers into a strong position by scoring shortly afterwards, giving the side a 10-0 lead at the break.
Mokaraka made it a double after the break and right on full-time Harvey Press put the icing on the cake with the side's fourth and final try of the day.
"It's a credit to all the parents of the kids. They're a great bunch of boys who are a pleasure to coach," Carter said.
"They won under 11s undefeated, in under 12s they were sitting second when COVID ended the season, won last year and now they've won again this year.
"They're an awesome team and an awesome prospect going forward if they can keep together. There's a lot of work that goes in to just reach a grand final, but to keep winning them is a credit to the massive work they put in.
"They're a pretty exciting prospect for the club moving forward."
Bathurst fielded six teams in total on grand final day (five from Panthers, one from St Pat's) but the Panthers 14s were the only ones to come away with a win.
Panthers' minor premier under 16s league tag team came the closest to joining the 14s as premiers when they were bested 12-10 in a close grand final loss to Orange CYMS.
BATHURST PANTHERS 20 (Leon Mokaraka 2, Sam Kay, Harvey Press tries; Riley Carter 2 conversions) defeated MUDGEE DRAGONS 0
