Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Wood fire ban in place in Bathurst region state forests

Updated September 20 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied.
Picture supplied.

A SOLID fuel fire ban has been put in place across state forests in the Bathurst region as the danger increases during a hot start to spring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.