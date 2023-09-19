A SOLID fuel fire ban has been put in place across state forests in the Bathurst region as the danger increases during a hot start to spring.
Forestry Corporation says campfires and barbecues using wood, charcoal or other solid fuels are banned until further notice and hefty penalties apply for those who ignore the rules.
It comes after the Bathurst Airport weather station recorded 28.4 degrees on Monday, September 18 and 27.1 degrees on Tuesday, September 19 - about 10 degrees above the long-term mean maximum temperature for the month.
The airport had reached 20 degrees by 8.30am this morning, Wednesday, September 20, and was only briefly in single figures overnight.
Bathurst Airport weather station on Wednesday, September 20
Forestry Corporation said the plantation fire threat period on the Central Tablelands had now started.
"Due to warm, dry and windy conditions, the solid fuel fire ban is in place across state forests in the Central Tablelands this week and will continue until conditions ease," community programs co-ordinator Nikki Bennetts said.
She said campfires and barbecues using wood, charcoal or other solid fuels are banned until further notice and gas barbecues or similar gas appliances are allowed unless a total fire ban is declared.
"Please help us keep our local communities, forest visitors, plantations and native forests safe this fire season," Ms Bennetts said.
"Report any fires to 000 immediately. Download the Hazards Near Me App to stay aware of any incidents and visit Forestry Corporation - Home for any forest closures and notices."
According to Forestry Corporation, failure to comply with the solid fuel fire ban carries an immediate penalty of $550 and a maximum penalty of $2200.
While the hot weather is continuing in Bathurst today, a cool change is on the way.
The change has passed through Albury and has reached Wagga, which are both forecast to be in the early 20s today after recording temperatures in the early 30s yesterday, and is expected to reach Bathurst late this evening.
Bathurst is forecast, at this stage, to reach only the late teens on Thursday and Friday.
