FOR the first five years of her life, Bernadette Ann Dowd, or Bernie, as she was known by all, was an only child.
Her parents, Mick and Sheila Dowd, eventually went on to have another eight children, but that five-year gap was always a standing joke within the family.
Stephen Dowd, the next baby born, maintains that their parents were not sure about having more children after Bernie, but when he arrived five years later, they were so happy with him they continued to have more.
Bernie's version was a little different: they had to keep trying to get another child as perfect as she was.
Whatever the reasons, the subsequent arrival of her siblings - Stephen, Tad, Catherine, Barbara, Patrick, Matthew, Carmel and Anne - were all joyous events in her life, and moments she spoke of often.
That was certainly the case in recent times as she recalled how, as the older sister, she was present at various stages in their life and loved the times she had with them all.
Bernadette Ann Therese Dowd was born in Cowra on June 6, 1946 to Mick and Sheila Dowd. Not long after, the family moved to Sydney for Mick's work.
She attended primary school at Sacred Heart Westmead followed by Saint Pat's in Parramatta, where she completed her high school studies. After school, she went into nursing, initially training at Parramatta Hospital.
After a time, she moved to Bathurst, where she lived with her aunt Betty Burke. While living in Bathurst, she continued her studies at St Vincent's Hospital.
The move to Bathurst was certainly fateful for it was here that she met Rex Bowker, who she went on to marry in 1968.
Mr Bowker, who was born and grew up in Bathurst, was in his late teens and had only just left school when he met the woman who would become Mrs Bowker, and it was pretty much love at first sight.
He was four years younger than her and had to get his licence and a car so he could visit her and take her out on dates and to the many dances that were on around town.
The pair met through Eddie Williams, an announcer on the local radio station.
He worked the Saturday night request line and Mr Bowker used to watch his program through the front window of the building. One night, Mr Williams invited him in to watch the program and a friendship was formed between the two men.
Mr Williams was also friends with the future Mrs Bowker and, when he was having a party one weekend, he invited her and Mr Bowker along. The couple met and the rest is history.
The pair dated for two years before marrying in Sydney in August 1968.
The first of the couple's three children, Damien, was born in Bathurst the following year. Michael was born in Albury 18 months later, followed by Peter, their final child, who was also born in Albury, in February 1974.
Not long after their marriage, Mr Bowker joined the army as a professional soldier, with Mrs Bowker staying home to look after the boys.
Mr Bowker's job took the family all over NSW and interstate. The family moved from place to place, making their home in Wodonga, Puckapunyal, Holsworthy, St Marys and Bogan Gate, to name just a few locations.
The demands on the young family were many: the couple moved an incredible 17 times in 20 years, all in support of Mr Bowker's army career, showing what a dedicated army wife Mrs Bowker was.
Mr Bowker's last army posting was to the Bogan Gate Army Camp, which was followed by one of their final moves, to Parkes, when he left the army and joined Northparkes mine.
The couple purchased Old Denwood, an old homestead, which they renovated and made their own.
Among the many upgrades Mr and Mrs Bowker made to the property was putting a verandah around the house, building a granny flat and putting in a pool, much to the delight of the kids.
The couple stayed there for around 13 years, with Mrs Bowker often remarking how much she loved the property and its gardens, which she planted and looked after.
She especially loved the front verandah of the house, which was a regular haunt for her on a hot Parkes evening. She and Mr Bowker would sit outside for hours, just enjoying the night.
When Damien and Michael had their children, both the boys returned to Parkes with their respective partners, Alison and Leanne. At one point, all families lived on the property.
Mrs Bowker loved this time with her young grandchildren: little Michael, Brodie and Jackie, along with Jarrod, Naomi and later Liam. She often looked after the kids. She adored them and they her.
In addition to spending time with her grandkids, Mrs Bowker also loved knitting and crocheting, a hobby she continued until the last six months of her life.
She had a real love for the simple things in life. She was more than content being a homebody and she loved nothing more than being at Old Denwood doing her thing.
In the late 1990s, when Mr Bowker finished at the mines, the couple moved again, this time to Moruya, for a couple of years.
It was around this time that Damien, the couple's eldest son, died, which was a huge loss to Mrs Bowker and the family. Not long after, the couple moved to Forbes, where they built a house in Tickner Place.
Just a few years later, their second son, Michael, died, which was another devastating blow. Following his death, Mrs Bowker's health began to deteriorate, necessitating her being placed in Jemalong Retirement Village in Forbes.
Under the expert care of the nursing staff, her health improved dramatically, though she never returned home.
Several years later, Mr and Mrs Bowker separated and she came back to Bathurst to be closer to her son Peter, daughter-in-law Jacinta and grandchildren Jack and Michaela.
Unfortunately, the move was at the height of COVID-19, which really hampered their plans.
Despite this, the family and Peter in particular got to spend quality time with her, taking her out for her favourite meals for lunch, including Mrs Aspros' fish and chips, and pizza with barbecue sauce.
When COVID-19 restrictions lifted, she enjoyed visits to her favourite shops, including Silly Solly's, so she could stock up on her knitting supplies.
In November 2022, she had an issue with her heart and ended up in ICU in Orange for two weeks. While she survived the turn, her health never really fully recovered.
Despite this, Mrs Bowker always maintained her sense of humour.
She was always up for a joke and, even in the final weeks of her life, managed to laugh about all the needles she was getting as her pain medication increased.
She said she was sure that the needles she gave as a nurse didn't hurt anywhere as much as the ones she was getting now.
Mrs Bowker put up an incredible fight and was courageous to the end, passing in her sleep in the early hours of September 4, 2023, aged 77.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who would do anything for her family and whose dedication to her children was unwavering.
