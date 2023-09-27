Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Honour

Bernadette Bowker will be remembered as a loving mum and grandmother

Updated September 29 2023 - 11:12am, first published September 27 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bernadette Bowker.
Bernadette Bowker.

FOR the first five years of her life, Bernadette Ann Dowd, or Bernie, as she was known by all, was an only child.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.