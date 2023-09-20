A yes vote won't guarantee that everything will be right, but that's no reason to vote no

AT the referendum for a Voice to Parliament, I shall vote yes.
Nothing is perfect.
A no vote is a vote for the maintenance of the status quo.
I don't think any honest Australian is satisfied with the present situation.
No other group in our country has ever been excluded, by the Constitution or otherwise, from being counted as human beings in Australia, and although that provision has been repealed, structural discrimination continues.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
The gap is nowhere near being closed.
Institutions like ATSIC were simply abolished.
A yes vote will not guarantee that everything will be right. But it will represent recognition, respect, an embedded listening ear, a hope for the future. A healthy change in our nation's history.
Let dignity, fairness and hope prevail.
I urge my fellow Australians of all persuasions to vote yes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.