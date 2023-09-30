THERE were plenty of smiles to go around when a presentation afternoon was held for the participants of a new rugby skills program.
The program, which commenced in July, 2023, was designed by Vivability and the Bathurst Bulldogs to help adults with disabilities get involved in sport.
Each Wednesday for six weeks, the participants learned the basics involved in playing rugby and then had their own modified games to put their new skills to use.
Not only did they learn to play rugby, but they got to exercise and socialise with new people.
They celebrated the program at the presentation afternoon on Wednesday, September 20, where each person received a certificate and a shirt for their participation.
There was also a barbecue and a chance to play on the field.
