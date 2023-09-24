Western Advocatesport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Angus Parsons claims Basil Sellers Scholarship for 2023-24 season

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 24 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A BRILLIANT past season for Bathurst's Angus Parsons didn't go unnoticed by Cricket NSW officials who awarded him with a Basil Sellers Scholarship for the 2023-24 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

More from sports
Super Pursuit gets the nod in Bathurst Cup photo finish
Super Pursuit dashes towards the line in the Bathurst Cup. Picture by Alexander Grant.
Cinque Torri looked like the winner until Super Pursuit lifted.
Alexander Grant
No comments
Panorama wipe Castlereagh off park in huge round one victory
Tiana Anderson was unstoppable for the Platypi in Saturday's big win.
Big statements don't get much better than this.
Alexander Grant
No comments
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.