A BRILLIANT past season for Bathurst's Angus Parsons didn't go unnoticed by Cricket NSW officials who awarded him with a Basil Sellers Scholarship for the 2023-24 season.
The Bathurst talent, who currently plays for the Mosman Cricket Club, has received a tier two scholarship for the upcoming summer's action, in the first season Cricket NSW have split the prize into two categories.
Being named a scholarship recipient gives Parsons access special coaching as part of the Basil Sellers Emerging Player Program as well as discounts on any Kookaburra products.
Parsons' award continues a great recent run of Bathurst acknowledgement in the program, with current Penrith Cricket Club player Callee Black having landed a scholarship in the past two seasons.
Parsons is gearing up for another big season with Mosman, where he'll look to help the Whales get themselves back to the top in first grade.
He made his first grade debut with Mosman in December of last season's competition against Manly and is hoping to remain a regular part of the Whales' top grade outfit for 2023-24.
For the next campaign Parsons will also be a part of the Country Under 19s NSW Academy squad.
Parsons said it's exciting to be acknowledged by Cricket NSW after a promising year of results at a club and representative level.
"I was pretty speechless when I heard. I wasn't expecting anything like that," he said.
"I know a few of the boys who got them last year so it's great to also get it.
"The scholarship gets me some extra one-on-one coaching with my batting and bowling, advice on my nutrition and a development manager who helps with uni and work.
"We also get to train with some BBL and NSW teams."
The former St Pat's player lined up alongside fellow Saints man Cooper Brien at last year's Under 19s National Championships in Adelaide.
That tournament will once again be Parsons' big target in the short term.
"I'm back with Mosman again this season, and I'll be playing first and second grade with them, so that should be exciting," he said.
"The national tournament is coming up in Albury in late November and the start of December, so I'm hoping to make my way to that, and in the meantime just keep trying to get better and better with every game."
The Sydney Premier Cricket season got underway on Saturday with the opening round of the Kingsgrove T20 Cup, with the Poidevin-Gray Shield's opening fixtures following that up on Sunday.
