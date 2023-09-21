THE might of Bathurst's young hockey talent will be on show at Newcastle when four of the city's players take part in the Hockey Australia Under 13s National Championships from this Saturday.
Layla Gibbons, Zoe Fulton, Mia Grabham and Chloe Howard all gained selection into NSW's two girls teams that will take on the best players from across the nation over the week-long competition.
Gibbons and Grabham will be part of the NSW Lions side while Fulton and Howard prepare to line up for the NSW Stars in their respective bids for national gold.
Howard's father Niel, who recently coach St Pat's to a men's Central West Premier League Hockey crown, said all four of the Bathurst contingent have worked incredibly hard to get to this point.
"We were probably unlucky not to get a few more in there. Following their performance at the State Championships some of the other Bathurst girls were unfortunate not to get picked for the tryout weekend," he said.
"I'd say it's no surprise to see the city get four girls into the NSW teams. With the way that they've been playing all year it's a great reward for their efforts throughout the season.
"The Stars and Lions are two evenly balanced sides. Under 13s is all about development and introducing players to this environment.
"At their training day the two NSW teams played each other twice and they each won a game. It'll be interesting to see how they go."
Howard said the Bathurst bunch are no strangers to excelling at a representative level.
"This group won the York Cup, which was the under 11s equivalent to the state championships, and they did that two years in a row," he said.
"This year we finished third in our pool, so if this group can stay together then that's a very promising thing for Bathurst."
The NSW Lions will get things underway from 9.30am on Saturday against the Victoria Volt and the NSW Stars will follow with a clash against Tasmania at 12.30pm.
Bathurst's players will be looking forward especially to the NSW derby, which takes place at 10.15am on Tuesday.
The girls competition runs in tandem with the boys edition at Newcastle.
Four Central West players gained representation in the boys competition, though none were from Bathurst.
