Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Layla Gibbons, Zoe Fulton, Mia Grabham and Chloe Howard to play at Under 13 National Championships

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
September 21 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE might of Bathurst's young hockey talent will be on show at Newcastle when four of the city's players take part in the Hockey Australia Under 13s National Championships from this Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.