EFFORTS by Vivability and the Bathurst Bulldogs to give adults with disabilities the chance to play sport has attracted attention from a state sporting body.
Vivability and Bathurst Bulldogs started its six-week rugby skills program in July, 2023, which since then has equipped participants with the basic skills to play the sport.
Chief executive officer of Vivability, Nick Packham, said the number of participants grew each week, and each one of them reaped the benefits of the program.
"They certainly got some great exercise, they got some fantastic new social connections, and they've got a different outlook around what's possible for them in terms of sport and participation," he said.
"It's just been one of those really positive programs.
"We've seen some people that would usually be reluctant to be involved in a group program thrive in this environment."
It's also been a rewarding opportunity for members of the Bathurst Bulldogs club, who have provided their coaching skills to the program.
They were able to give back to their community and see the positive impact they were having on people with disabilities.
"From a club perspective, the program has been sensational, not only for the participants from Vivability and Kirinari, but for our coaches," Bathurst Bulldogs president Phil Newton said.
"What they've got out of this has just been first class."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The program came to the attention of Rugby for Good, an initiative of the NSW Positive Rugby Foundation, which is the official charity of the NSW Waratahs rugby club.
The organisation came on board as a sponsor, and it has an appetite to roll out a similar program in other areas of the state.
According to the NSW Positive Rugby Foundation's head of strategy and foundation programs, Andrew Hill, what made the Bathurst rugby skills program stand out is its inclusiveness and way of introducing new people to the sport through a local rugby club.
"Our aim is to invest in these types of programs and make a difference in people's lives, and help their wellbeing with rugby as the vehicle," he said.
"In our view, the more we can support programs like this particular model, the more we can open clubs to be more inclusive, but the more impact we can have outside the rugby club that will help rugby thrive."
For Bathurst, the rugby skills program will return in 2024.
In the meantime, participants from the inaugural program will be invited to participate in the Bathurst Bulldogs' touch football competition in January.
There are also plans to introduce a modified competition for adults with disabilities in 2024.
"We could run [the rugby skills program] every week and we would have a large group," Mr Packham said.
"We're certainly keen to go on to the next stage of it and repeat the skills program next year, but also look at the modified competition stuff as well."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.