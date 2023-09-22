TEARS of distress were followed by tears of joy for the founders of Figure It Out BRC on September 20 as they realised their hard-fought battle had been won.
Hundreds of people attended the night's Bathurst Regional Council meeting to implore councillors to ditch plans for an application for a special rate variation (SRV) that could have seen rates increase by around 70 per cent.
They ultimately got their wish.
Among the people who spoke on the night were members of the Figure It Out BRC community group, led by one of its founders, Sophie Wright.
She broke down in tears as she addressed council about the impact an enormous rate rise would have on households and businesses.
"The answer has been a resounding no," she said.
"We do not want this, we cannot afford this, and there is no capacity to pay."
When councillors cast their votes later in the night, cheers erupted from the audience as they realised there was enough support to quash the SRV.
Ms Wright was in tears again and, as the room was vacated, many people stopped to hug her and thank her for everything she did to advocate for the community.
Speaking to the Western Advocate after the meeting, she admitted to feeling so anxious about the potential rate rise that she hadn't been sleeping well.
She felt the decision on councillor Warren Aubin's notice of motion, which initially sought just to end community consultation, would be very telling.
"It was just all or nothing tonight," Ms Wright said.
She said she "couldn't be happier" about the outcome, knowing that a rate rise of around 70 per cent is now off the table.
The decision meant most councillors had listened to the community since the potential SRV was announced, and Ms Wright was proud of the way people had spoken up to convince the council of that.
For her, it was about saving a city that was at risk of losing residents and losing businesses.
"Something I've realised over the last month is that it's not until everything is on the line that you realise how much you love something and how much it matters," Ms Wright said.
"I only moved back to Bathurst a couple of years ago and I did not think that I would fall back in love with it in such a huge way. I was raised here and it's a good town and it's made me a good person.
"... When I understood how this was going to affect everyone, I knew that someone had to fight it."
Although the SRV is off the table for this council term, which concludes in September, 2024, the financial challenges remain and still need to be solved.
Councillors will need to work with council staff to find a way forward, and Ms Wright urged them to reach out to people who might have solutions.
"Come together now as a group of councillors and work together on this," she said.
"What we've realised from this process, too, is that our community is abundant with ideas on how to promote this town and get it thriving and have an incredible CBD.
"Stop pushing those people away and start embracing them."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.