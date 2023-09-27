ORGANISERS of a musical festival that is meant to be held in Bathurst later this year have gone quiet, raising concerns about the event's future.
VANFEST, a regionally-based music and arts festival that began in Forbes, was meant to be held at Mount Panorama in December last year, featuring artists such as Hilltop Hoods, Tash Sultana, Tones and I and the Presets.
But the event was postponed to March 2023 and then again to December 2023, with no exact dates confirmed.
The Western Advocate attempted to contact organisers of VANFEST on a number of occasions, but received no reply.
A NSW Fair Trading spokesperson said it had received 16 complaints related to VANFEST in 2023, ranging from issues with changes to the event date to difficulties receiving a refund.
"NSW Fair Trading understands four refunds have been provided to date," the spokesperson said.
"One complaint has previously been lodged in 2022 relating to event cancellation or rescheduling."
A Bathurst Regional Council spokesperson said council has not heard from the organisers of VANFEST "for some time" and that council has made no "financial investment" into the event.
VANFEST was originally supported by Destination NSW, a state government agency that works with tourism and events.
In July 2022, then-Deputy Premier and current Bathurst MP Paul Toole said VANFEST would be "critical to reigniting our state's visitor economy".
But when contacted by the Western Advocate this week, Mr Toole said he'd heard "crickets" from organisers.
More than 8000 people attended VANFEST at Forbes in its second year in 2015 and the town's businesses reported strong turnover.
"At least one food shop did three months' business in 48 hours," Forbes Shire Council's director of tourism, community and cultural development Richard Morgan told the Forbes Advocate at the time.
