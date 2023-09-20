Before the monthly men's dinner kicks off, get a taste at this upcoming event

AN upcoming event in Bathurst will act as an introduction to what is hoped will be a monthly dinner in which local men are able to share conversation and camaraderie.
The Men's Table is described by those behind it as a non-profit organisation made up of groups of eight to 12 men who meet regularly over dinner "to share the highs and lows of life and everything in between".
There are now 160 tables across Australia, including two in Dubbo and one in Orange, and the Western NSW PHN (Primary Health Network) has awarded a grant to build a number of new tables, including one in Bathurst.
The Bathurst Entree - an introduction to the Bathurst Men's Table - will be held at Panthers Bathurst on Monday, October 23 from 6.30pm to 9pm and locals are being encouraged to attend.
Bookings are required and can be made at themenstable.org.
Organisers say there is no obligation to join a regular table after attending an entree.
Those behind the Men's Table say it is designed to be "a safe place to share and be heard in a confidential and non-judgemental environment, creating a greater sense of belonging, camaraderie and connection".
