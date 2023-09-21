TWO popular markets in Bathurst and the region will be on again this weekend.
Nic's Cupcake Place and Orange Pie Company will be two of the stallholders when the Bathurst Farmers' Market is held from 8am to noon this Saturday, September 23 at the Bathurst Showground.
The market - held on the fourth Saturday of each month - is known for its fresh regional produce and character-filled location.
Entry is by gold coin donation.
This Sunday, September 24, meanwhile, the Tarana Farmers' Market will be held from 9am to 1pm in the picturesque village.
Organisers are promising stalls, food and music as well as a kids' craft workshop with Evans Arts Council.
Visit the Bathurst Farmers' Market or Tarana Farmers' Market Facebook pages for more information.
