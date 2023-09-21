Foyer exhibition is an 'ode to the regional town'

AN exhibition described as "an ode to the regional town" is on show in the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery foyer until early November.
Blayney's Laura Baker has put together a collection of paper works in which she has created images through fine cuts.
She describes her Corrugated Town exhibition as "a celebration of the unique urban-scape of country towns: corrugated panelling and powerlines, satellite dishes".
Her works are available to view and to purchase online.
Inside the main gallery space, the Dobell Drawing Prize #23 exhibition will also be continuing until early November.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.