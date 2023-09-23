IN a recent visit to the Junktion, I came across a 1978 oil painting featuring a house and chapel that looked familiar.
On the back, it was labelled "St Joseph's Mount", the Busby Street home of the Sisters of Mercy for 115 years, a gift from John Meagher MLC, and site of flourishing ministries serving the Bathurst community, including Rahamim Ecology Centre.
That centre closed in 2020 and some may rightly wonder what happened to the Sisters and their ecology focus.
My role as an "integral ecology animator" for the Sisters is a reflection of their commitment since then.
"Integral ecology" refers to an integration of what were once considered opposite, such as "human and nature", or "spirit and matter". It's a big shift and different environmental efforts flow as a result.
The Rahamim centre was one of the first places in Australia to demonstrate this and was an edgy proposition back in the day.
RECENT ECO NEWS COLUMNS:
What was alive at Rahamim in Bathurst has since been brought into the centre of all operations of the Sisters across Australia and Papua New Guinea.
They have installed solar energy on 42 per cent of their properties, divested from fossil fuels, devoted themselves to simple living and advocacy for water issues, adapted prayers, developed an integral ecology policy linked to all policies, set up an emerging leaders program around Australia, initiated a Slow the Flow program for the Mandagery Creek catchment around Eugowra after the inland tsunami last year, and much more.
The influence the Sisters had on local organisations is also of note. To this day, community groups in Bathurst are still actively seeking an "eco hub" where they can freely meet, exchange ideas and learn, just as they once did at Rahamim.
Church groups more broadly are now starting to consider their ecological responsibilities and having witnessed the example of the Rahamim ministry, some are taking action in similar ways.
For instance, the Catholic parish of Blayney have freely shared their presbytery for the purpose of ecological education and spirituality, including an upcoming Belubula Permaculture course and World Community for Christian Meditation retreat day.
While church groups are still slowly awakening to an ecological consciousness, and community groups long for a "home", it seems clear the Sisters of Mercy of Bathurst dropped a stone in a pond at St Joseph's Mount that has sent ripples out locally, nationally and internationally.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.