COMMUNITY broadcasting plays a central role in connecting people to their culture.
2MCE presenter Roger Hargraves celebrates his Scottish heritage and other aspects of Celtic culture on his program, The Connection, broadcast each Sunday at 7pm.
Outside of producing and presenting on 2MCE, retired surgeon Roger is an accomplished fiddle player. He says the journey to playing traditional Scots fiddle took an Irish twist.
"When I started playing fiddle, there wasn't really an accessible Scots traditional scene around, so I worked my way into the Sydney Irish musical world, and played and learnt tunes with expatriate Irish musos."
The Scots fiddle came later, particularly when he spent some months in Edinburgh.
Roger has played the fiddle in bands and recently played it and the bouzouki in a Bob Dylan retrospective show.
Roger's musical connection goes back to his grandmother's father, who played the fiddle and taught Scottish dancing around Scotland and in Canada.
His mother's side were Aberdeenshire Scots.
For this week's edition of The Connection, Roger says there'll be music and song from the Celtic lands, and the Celtic diasporas in America, Canada and Australia.
You'll hear about some important events in Scots, Irish, Welsh history, including The Battle of Flodden Field. You can also expect to hear quirky stories from Celtic folklore.
"I hope listeners will learn a bit, be inspired and entertained," Roger says.
Tune in at 7pm on Sunday on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or stream via the Community Radio plus app.
