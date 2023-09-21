IT was the voices of the community, which warned of financial turmoil and emotional distress, that helped put an end to plans for a debilitating rate rise in the next financial year.
Following a successful amendment to councillor Warren Aubin's notice of motion, Bathurst Regional Council agreed to abandon plans to apply to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for a special rate variation (SRV).
It came after a month of community consultation, where outraged residents made it clear they could not shoulder yet another substantial increase in their household budgets.
Cr Aubin urged councillors at the September 20, 2023 meeting to listen to the community by supporting his motion to end the consultation and not pursue a SRV.
"Take it off the agenda," he said.
"Everyone here in this room is already suffering with the current cost of living crisis, with no relief in sight for us at least for the next year or two.
"We've had no help from the two upper tiers of government to relieve this current situation, and now the third tier, local government, wants to kick us while we're down.
"We as a council have to shut this SRV down tonight."
The majority of councillors ultimately supported his motion, including several councillors who had previously voted to go to public consultation.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry said he was proud of the discussion that occurred with the community during the consultation process, a sentiment also expressed by councillors Andrew Smith and Robert Taylor.
While he voted not to pursue an SRV, he acknowledged that council is still facing serious financial challenges that cannot continue.
He said council must make representations to the state and federal governments for more support to address what he called a "systemic problem for local government".
"Outgoings are higher than incomings and the cost-shifting that is put on councils every year just adds up and it's added up in a poor way," Cr Fry said.
He, along with other councillors, said more efficiencies could also be found in council's operations to cut costs.
Cr North had made some suggestions earlier in the night, which included selling hangars at the airport instead of leasing them, targeting maintenance at roads that needed it most, and compromising on infrastructure improvements to find suitable, but cheaper, alternatives.
While most councillors did support the motion, there was still some opposition.
Cr Jess Jennings, who became mayor at the same meeting, had put forward his own amendment that would see consultation cease, but would not scrap plans for a SRV.
He later told the Western Advocate that the idea behind this was to allow for council to come up with a much smaller increase that ratepayers could manage, however, his proposed amendment was shot down, with no one willing to second it.
Meanwhile, Cr Graeme Hanger made it clear he would not support ending the community consultation process.
He said council had committed to consultation through to the end of October, 2023, and should finish that to get a clear picture of community sentiment.
"There are a lot of people out there who don't even know we are talking about a rate rise or a SRV," Cr Hanger said.
"... I'd like to let the process run its course."
Following the vote on September 20, 2023, all further consultation with the community has been cancelled and council will not make an application to IPART for a SRV for the 2024-25 financial year.
