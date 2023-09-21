Western Advocate
Bathurst councillors look to state, federal governments after rejecting SRV

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
September 22 2023 - 4:30am
IT was the voices of the community, which warned of financial turmoil and emotional distress, that helped put an end to plans for a debilitating rate rise in the next financial year.

