DRIVING after using two types of drugs has resulted in another criminal charge for a 38-year-old man.
Joseph John Gersbach of Busby Street, South Bathurst was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on September 20, 2023 for driving with an illicit drug in his blood.
Court documents state Gersbach was stopped behind the wheel of a gold Honda CRV station wagon on Busby Street in Bathurst around 4.30pm on February 26 for testing.
Gersbach was asked by police for his licence, before he gave a positive roadside test for drugs.
The court heard he was then arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he tested positive for cannabis and methamphetamine.
Gersbach gave police "no comment" about his drug use.
Court papers state the presence of both drugs in Gersbach's sample was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Gersbach aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in his absence.
Ms Ellis noted in open court Gersbach had nine prior driving related charges on his record.
He was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.