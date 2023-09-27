How odd socks can help us put our best foot forward on mental health

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
GROW Australia wants everyone to wear odd socks on Friday, October 6 to help stamp out the stigma surrounding mental health.
Odd Socks Day is a chance to support people experiencing mental health challenges.
Mental health challenges affect a significant number of Australians, with 4.2 million experiencing them in the last year and 44 per cent experiencing them during their lives.
Wearing odd socks on Friday, October 6 can start a conversation about mental wellbeing and how everyone can have times when they feel odd or out of sorts.
Odd Socks Day events held around Australia promote awareness and raise funds for GROW's peer-to-peer mental wellbeing programs.
GROW's programs offer mutual help and friendship through weekly meetings, helping people improve their mental health by reducing anxiety, increasing self-esteem and fostering a sense of community.
The programs are based on lived experience of what works in recovering and maintaining good mental health, as contributed by the many generations of people who have participated in groups since GROW began in 1957.
The programs are free and open to everyone over 18.
To find out more about GROW's programs and how you can help stamp out stigma on Odd Socks Day, phone 1800 558 268 or visit grow.org.au/oddsocksday/
