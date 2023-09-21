PANORAMA Platypi might be going into the upcoming Western Women's Rugby League competition as defending champions in the senior division but their junior players are ready to let everyone know they'll be well worth watching closely.
The club has a tough round one battle away to the Castlereagh Cougars this Saturday at Coonabarabran and the under 12s, 14s, 16s, 18s and senior squad are all keen to get themselves off to flying starts.
Numbers have been especially impressive for the Platypi at the under 14s level, where former Western Rams coach Kurt Hancock will be on hand to mentor the team.
Hancock is taking a step back from the Rams program to focus solely on the Platypi, and the former Group 10 premiership-winning coach has loved the experience of bringing through the next generation of women's talent.
"Women's rugby league in general is growing and gaining some real traction. This comp is a perfect pathway for those younger ladies who are looking to go to the next level or just participate in a team sport," he said.
"Some of the 14s, the team I've got, have a successful background in league tag and a couple have also played rugby union and come across. They've been really good over the last three weeks of training and have really surprised me.
"They're different from the younger men that I coach. They have a real thirst for the technical side of the game and they want to learn, whereas the younger boys just want to bash and barge each other," he laughed."
Panorama has enjoyed recent success at this age group.
The club's under 13s team won the delayed 2021 competition, held in March last year, and then came back at the end of 2022 for the spring competition and reached the semi-finals.
Hancock has confidence that trend of strong performances can continue this season.
"We've got great numbers with 25 registered, so there's going to be a little bit of a headache there. It's just unreal for women's rugby league though to have that many players registered," he said.
"I'm really looking forward to the season and we're a team that's got plenty of potential across the park. It's a bit of an unknown for me but I find it quite refreshing, and they're going to be a super competitive team.
"Obviously most of them don't get to play too much contact sport, so that can be a big learning curve, but I've watched a bit of league tag for a while now in this age group and you can really see the standard improving."
The action at Coonabarabran's No 1 Oval begins with the under 12s at 9.30am.
