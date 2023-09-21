Western Advocate
Panorama Platypi takes on Castlereagh Cougars in round one of Western Women's Rugby League season

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 21 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:36pm
PANORAMA Platypi might be going into the upcoming Western Women's Rugby League competition as defending champions in the senior division but their junior players are ready to let everyone know they'll be well worth watching closely.

