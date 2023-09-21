BATHURST'S new mayor has hit the ground running in his quest to get higher levels of government supporting the regional city.
Jess Jennings will meet with NSW Premier Chris Minns at 3pm on Thursday, September 21 to discuss all things Bathurst.
It follows a council meeting the day before, where Cr Jennings was elected as mayor and the council also resolved not to pursue a special rate variation (SRV).
During discussion of the potential SRV, concerns about cost-shifting from the state and federal governments were raised as a reason why council is in its current financial predicament.
Cr Jennings promised he "won't be holding back" on the subject of cost-shifting when he sits down with Mr Minns.
He also said he would convey the concerns raised by the community during the consultation phase of the potential application for a SRV.
Further to discussion of council's financial challenges, Cr Jennings also hopes to generate support from the state government for a number of big-ticket projects.
"I'll be raising with him a bunch of our local issues," he said.
"The bypass will be one of them. Hereford Street will be another. Saltram Creek and Eleven Mile Drive will get a mention. Our upgrade of our health precinct, we want to make sure that goes as well as it possibly can.
"There's just a few of the issues, and I'll also be inviting him up here at some point, too."
While there are no guarantees the discussion with the Premier will lead to funding for Bathurst, it is hoped it will improve council's chances as it progresses those projects.
"We can only hope," Cr Jennings said.
"I think if we put our case and make it clear what our needs are, as long as they actually hear those and have them articulated clearly in the first instance, there is better chance of us getting those needs met."
