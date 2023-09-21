IT'S time to get your best dress and suit ready for The Panorama Bathurst Cup at Tyers Park this Sunday, September 24.
Bathurst businesses have all sponsored a race and with perfect weather conditions expected on Sunday, it's going to be a great day.
And, best of all, the Western Advocate has nine double general admission gate tickets to give away.
It's an eight-race day event and Daffodil Cottage will be the major beneficiary.
The Panorama Hotel is the major sponsor of the event. A calcutta will be held on Friday night, September 22 and The Panorama will also host an after-race day event on Sunday.
Gates will open from 11am on Sunday at Tyers Park and the VIP areas will open from noon.
There will be food vans, TAB and bar areas open.
A highlight of the day will be the fashions on the field, sponsored by Macquarie Medi Spa. Fashions on the field has a spring blooms theme and there will be $3000 in prizes up for grabs. Among the categories are best dressed lady, best dressed gent, best millinery, best dressed local and best dressed duo /family.
Entries in the Western Advocate competition close at 10am on Friday, September 22.
