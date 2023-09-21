Western Advocate
Fashions on the field has $3000 in prizes up for grabs

Updated September 21 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:30pm
Among the sponsors of the Bathurst Cup are Geoff Siegert, Pat Bird, Matt Still, Estelle Larnach, Pete Knight, Ron McCumstie, Greg Meale and Tim Fagan. Jeremy Booth is absent.
IT'S time to get your best dress and suit ready for The Panorama Bathurst Cup at Tyers Park this Sunday, September 24.

