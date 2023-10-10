LEAVING a "rowdy" birthday party morphed into a criminal conviction for a man, who "didn't know" he would blow his clean record.
Hayden Hajje, 18, of Lew Street, Eglinton stood before Bathurst Local Court on September 20, 2023 to plead guilty to a charge of mid-range drink-driving.
Hajje was driving a white Toyota Hilux along William Street in Bathurst about 1am on August 18 when he was spotted by police holding a mobile phone, court documents state.
After Hajje turned onto Lambert Street, he was stopped by police and asked for his licence, which was a Provisional 2.
The smell of alcohol emulated from Hajje as he spoke with police, court papers said.
The court heard he was then subject to a roadside test for alcohol, which came back positive.
Hajje was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he told police he had about six schooners and stubbies of Carlton Dry.
While in police custody, Hajje gave a second positive alcohol reading of 0.144.
A self-represented Hajje told the court he was on his way home from a friend's birthday party that had gotten "rowdy" when he was stopped by police.
"I didn't know I would go over, I'm not a regular drinker," Hajje said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said Hajje might have to consider making the walk from Eglinton to his job at Bob Jane in the Bathurst township given he would suffer a disqualification period.
Hajje was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for three months.
Once the "painful" disqualification period is over, Hajje must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for 12 months.
