TRANSPORT for NSW is being coy on exactly how it will spend almost $130 million allocated to it for improvements to the western rail line that runs through Bathurst.
Previous improvements have included crossing loops at Rydal and Georges Plains, but Transport for NSW says "future projects on the rail line to be considered" are undergoing design and planning works.
The Minns state government's first budget, released this week, included money for a number of transport projects in the region, including the duplication of the Great Western Highway through Medlow Bath and at the Coxs River Road intersection, the Newell Highway bypass at Parkes and a new bridge at Dubbo.
The budget also included $127.5 million for projects to improve capacity on the Main West Rail Line, which runs from Sydney to Dubbo, through Bathurst.
The Western Advocate asked Transport for NSW if it could provide more information on the planned projects and a timeline for their completion.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the $127.5 million "is a forecast spend for planning, project development and delivery" for stage three of the Main West Rail Line Capacity Enhancement Program.
"Future projects on the rail line to be considered for Stage 3 are currently undergoing strategic design and planning works," the spokesperson said.
"All projects are subject to a business case to determine project feasibility.
"Once complete, available funding will be allocated to the delivery of these projects and they will be announced by the NSW Government."
A possible guide for future projects on the freight and passenger line - which is used by the XPT and Bathurst Bullet - could be previous projects.
Priority projects under stage one were a crossing loop (an overtaking lane for trains) three kilometres south of Rydal Railway Station and a crossing loop to the immediate west of Georges Plains Railway Station.
At each site, around 1.8 kilometres of new track was laid and new signalling infrastructure was installed.
The NSW Government said at the time that, before the rail loops were installed, passenger trains often had to face lengthy waiting times to allow freight trains to pass through.
Under stage two, four projects were completed in 2021: a crossing loop extension at Polona (between Blayney and Millthorpe) and crossing loops at Pinecliffe (between Molong and Manildra), Bumberry (between Manildra and Parkes) and Maryvale (between Wellington and Dubbo).
According to the NSW Government, freight volumes moved along the Main West Rail Line are forecast to grow from 8.84 million tonnes in 2021 to 11.5 million tonnes by 2056.
