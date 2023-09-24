Western Advocate
Not clear what specific projects will be funded by $127.5m Main West Rail Line program

By Matt Watson
September 24 2023
Member for Bathurst Bathurst Paul Toole (centre) with John Holland Rail's Wayne D'Souza and Tim Halloran at the Georges Plains crossing loop in 2019.
TRANSPORT for NSW is being coy on exactly how it will spend almost $130 million allocated to it for improvements to the western rail line that runs through Bathurst.

