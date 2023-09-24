Western Advocate
When a new church was just coming to life in the village of Newbridge | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
September 24 2023 - 5:00pm
Fathers King, O'Shea and Templeton photographed more than a century ago.
TODAY'S image, taken in March 1919, shows Catholic Fathers King, O'Shea and Templeton. The three fine-looking religious men were well-known in the Catholic Diocese.

The three fathers witnessed the death of the Right Reverend John Dunne, the Roman Catholic Bishop of Bathurst, in Bathurst on Friday, August 22, 1919.

