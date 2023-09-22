The Bathurst Library always has plenty on during the school holidays and it's no different for the next two weeks, with a number of activities planned.
Activities include a live show from award-winning children's band the Vegetable Plot, story time, craft and art with Fiona Howle.
For more information on the activities available at the library, visit the website.
Bathurst has four different museums that offer a variety of fun for kids to enjoy throughout the school holidays.
There's the Bathurst Rail Museum, the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum, Chifley Home and Education Centre ,and the National Motor Racing Museum.
Each museum has something to offer for everyone, with some of the highlights including the model railway at the rail museum, a heap of historic vehicles at the motor racing museum and the Somerville collection at the fossil museum.
For more information, visit the Museums Bathurst website.
Enjoy a savoury and sweet treats, tasting plates, varieties of leaf tea, plunger coffee and elegant live classical Celtic harp music at Abercrombie House's high tea.
To be held on Sunday, October 1, on the Labour Day long weekend, the main rooms and gardens will be open to explore.
Abercrombie House, a heritage treasure of the region and private home of the Morgan family, is open on many days during the year for guided tours and self-guided tours.
The heritage experience includes the 50 room Scottish-baronial mansion of the 1870's; exhibitions, displays, collections, grounds and gardens, outbuildings and property walks around 18 hectares. Group and coach bookings are welcome.
For more information, visit the Abercrombie House website.
One of the most iconic off-track events of the Bathurst 1000, the driver signing session will allow fans to meet their favourite Supercars driver.
You can get your merchandise and posters signed by your favourite drivers, at the official signing station at Kings Parade on Wednesday, October 4.
Line the streets from 11.30am to cheer on the convoy of trucks and drivers as they make their way along William Street, before the signing session gets underway.
On Friday, October 6, race fans and locals can enjoy entertainment and activities in Kings Parade.
Running from 4-9pm, there'll be live music, twilight markets, local food trucks and family entertainment and activities including a display of historic police cars on display, jumping castles and an interactive kids circus (4-8pm).
The stage line-up will be announced soon.
The Bathurst 1000 will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023, in what is a bucket-list event for sport fans.
Watch the cars battle it out across 1000 kilometres, in one of Australia's biggest test of endurance.
Cars will hit the track on Thursday, before the iconic Top 10 Shootout on Saturday afternoon, before the main race gets underway on Sunday morning.
For more information, visit the Bathurst 1000 website.
