Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Kim Gordon will coach Western Rams league tag at Country Championships

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
September 22 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kimmy Gordon isn't too long into her coaching career and never expected to be mentoring a star-studded Western League tag side so soon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.