Kimmy Gordon isn't too long into her coaching career and never expected to be mentoring a star-studded Western League tag side so soon.
Gordon was named Western Rams open league tag coach for the upcoming Country Championships at Boorowa in October and at her disposal are 18 of the best players from the region.
Both Group 10 and 11 are well represented while Castlereagh League and Woodbridge Cup have two players each in the squad.
Beginning her representative coaching earlier this year with the Group 11 side, Gordon admitted she is pumped for the Country Champs.
"They are all so good in their own individual way," she said.
"I think we've got four games all up and I'm excited to see what comes of it."
Working alongside some of the most talented players this side of the Blue Mountains may be daunting for some but it's an opportunity Gordon is looking forward to.
"The Group 10 girls bring experience and it's the same for Group 11," she said.
"A lot of the younger ones were picked from Group 11, they are still developing some I'm really keen to combine the two groups.
"I haven't seen much of Woodbridge and Castlereagh so it's going to be good to see how those girls fit in.
"Group 10 and 11 are very similar in their abilities."
Forbes Magpies gun India Draper has been selected as have Dubbo CYMS' Madi Drew and Sophie Whiteman.
Macquarie Raidettes Shanique Darlington, Katie Kelly and Breighel Thuell have been rewarded for their stellar seasons with Rams selection also.
Gordon has plenty of attacking weapons to choose from over the next few weeks as the squad gets together and trains ahead of the first match on October 8.
READ ALSO:
And she is already dreaming of the possibilities.
"The whole selection of the whole squad I am very happy with, from both wings through to the middle," she said.
"You've got Erin Naden and India Draper to play at fullback, I'm looking forward to seeing those combinations develop.
"Mish (Somers) is the older head of the squad and with her guidance, it's going to be good to watch. We are trying to try to keep most of those Group 10 and 11 connections but mix it up as well.
"I know Erin is used to coming off the back of Mish so it's going to be interesting to see what India can do with her (Somers) and then we have Madi Drew on the other side."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.