DRIVING with no headlights on in the rain was the undoing of a 25-year-old woman's clean record, after she made a "massive" error in judgement and drove while drunk.
Victoria Jade Bennetto, 25, of Heylin Place, South Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 20, 2023 to mid-range PCA.
Court documents state Bennetto was behind the wheel of a silver Ford Focus driving in the rain with no lights along Rocket Street in Bathurst about 10.45pm on August 17, 2023.
Police spotted Bennetto and stopped her for roadside testing.
As Bennetto was speaking with police, they could smell alcohol on her breath.
The Provisional 2 licence holder was then subject to an alcohol breath test, which came back positive.
Bennetto was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she told officers she had about one and a half cans of a Japanese vodka and soda earlier that night.
While in police custody, Bennetto gave a second positive alcohol reading of 0.126.
Bennetto was then charged, and given penalty notices for driving in the dark without lights and not displaying her 'P' plates.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Felicia Chui asked the court to consider not convicting Bennetto of drink-driving, given she had done the Traffic Offenders Program and counselling.
"It is serious and she understands the consequences but I'm asking for leniency because of her proactive approach and remorse," Ms Chui said.
"She hasn't drunk any alcohol since this incident."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis "applauded" Bennetto for taking steps towards addressing her alcohol use, but could not look past the "massive" reading.
"You were a major problem," Ms Ellis said.
"I cannot give you no conviction because I have to give the message to you and the community that this is serious. There is jail attached to this charge."
Bennetto was convicted, fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for three months.
Once Bennetto gets her licence back, Bennetto must have an alcohol interlock device installed in her vehicle for 12 months.
