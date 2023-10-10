A WOMAN has been told to keep a close eye on her behaviour, after she broke court orders while serving a term of jail in the community.
Beryl Murray, 29, of Spofforth Place, Kelso was placed on a community correction order (CCO) after she pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Court documents reveal Murray was at a Bathurst home about 2pm on June 6, 2023 with relatives when police were called about a breach of her AVO.
Police arrived a short time later and spoke with one of Murray's relatives, who said "nah she not here, she took off".
The woman told police Murray - who breached the AVO by being at the property - had gotten into an argument with her, before Murray was listed as a wanted person.
It was around 12pm on July 5 when police were patrolling Keepit Street in Walgett when they saw Murray.
She was arrested and taken to Walgett Police Station, where she declined to be interviewed about the AVO breach.
During sentencing on September 20, Murray's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela described his client's actions as "low level" despite Murray being subject to an intensive correction order (ICO) at the time.
"I don't accept any Apprehended Violence Order as 'low level'," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said in reply.
Mr Pahalawela then told the court Murray was "going through a rough period" at the time.
Ms Ellis said she was "not happy" with Murray, who continued to breach court orders, and reminded her that an ICO serves as jail in the community.
"You have to be very careful of what you do," Ms Ellis said.
"I don't know what the parole board will do ... but that's up to them, not me."
As part of Murray's 18-month CCO, she must do 60 hours of unpaid community service work.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.