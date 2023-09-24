A NEW report has underscored the scale of the swing from drought to flood in recent years in the Bathurst district.
The Bureau of Meteorology's look at the flooding in eastern Australia in spring last year - which included the big wet in Bathurst in November - provides some historical context for the conditions.
For the Macquarie-Bogan catchment (which includes Bathurst), January 2020 to December 2022 was the wettest 36-month period on record, according to the bureau.
Locally, that period reached a crescendo with a Macquarie flood in early November 2022 that cut the gas supply to the city and a second flood in the middle of the month that severed the Great Western Highway between Bathurst and Kelso and washed away large chunks of rural roads.
Figures from the Bathurst Airport weather station
But those wettest 36 months on record, according to the bureau, immediately followed the Macquarie-Bogan's driest 36-month period on record (February 2017 to January 2020) - a period in which Bathurst's Chifley Dam dwindled to below 30 per cent.
"Spring 2022 saw the highest rainfall on record for the Murray-Darling Basin (MDB), NSW and Victoria, in the Bureau's rainfall analyses starting in 1900," the BOM says in its report.
"Although there were few extreme daily rainfall totals, the spring 2022 total was more than double the 1961-1990 average for most of the MDB.
"The rain fell on catchments that had received above average rainfall in the two years prior to spring 2022.
"Soils were already saturated, many water storages in the MDB and south-eastern Australia were at or near capacity, and streamflow at many locations was higher than average."
In terms of November 2022, which proved the straw that broke the camel's back for the Macquarie through Bathurst, the bureau says a cold front interacted with moist tropical air at the start of the month "to bring widespread rain to inland NSW and eastern Queensland".
"Locally intense rainfall was embedded in this system, bringing flash flooding to parts of the South West Slopes District of NSW," the bureau says.
"On 13 November, thunderstorms in a cloudband affected much of the Central West of NSW."
Figures from the Bathurst Airport weather station
That was the last significant large-scale spring rain event over inland eastern Australia, according to the bureau, "but in southern Victoria, rainfall continued throughout the second half of November".
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.