WITH no significant rate increase to rely on, Bathurst Regional Council will need to identify further efficiencies to combat rising costs.
A report from consultants Morrison and Low, which was developed prior to the announcement of a potential application for a special rate variation (SRV), detailed how costs were outstripping revenue for the council.
It also noted cost savings of $3.6 million per year had been found in the implementation of 75 initiatives, and further improvement initiatives had been identified by the council that would have a net benefit of $957,000.
Other initiatives had also been identified, but needed further assessment.
The report stated that, without an SRV, council would need to cut its operating costs by around $16 million per year and continue not to adequately fund its asset renewal to avoid running out of unrestricted cash.
Councillors and council staff will need to go back to the drawing board to find cost savings and other revenue opportunities, and some ideas have already been suggested.
New mayor Jess Jennings, who admits to being in favour of a small SRV, has identified land sales as a way to increase revenue for council.
"We'll be looking at various efficiencies that council can make, various cost-saving measures we can make, and also future revenue streams," he said.
"I'm quite keen on looking at how we can perhaps go back to selling land. We'll be developing more land, which is a dual effect of providing council with revenue, but also housing availability for a growing city.
"We are a growing city. Bathurst council is not bankrupt. There's no other place I'd rather be."
Cr Jennings also said he would not accept the mayoral car, which he said would save about $25,000 over the next 12 months.
Cr Warren Aubin has also spoken of the need to get regular land sales back on council's agenda.
Lots in the Windy 1100 subdivision will be released in three stages in 2024, but he thinks every year beyond that needs to have new land put up for sale.
Other suggestions were also put forward by Cr Ian North at the September 20, 2023 council meeting, during discussion of a notice of motion about the SRV.
His ideas included selling hangars at the airport instead of leasing them, targeting maintenance at roads that needed it most, and compromising on infrastructure improvements to find suitable, but cheaper, alternatives.
"There's a lot we can do," Cr North said.
