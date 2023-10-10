YOUNG, starving and homeless: those were the reasons why a teenager ran out of a supermarket with a basket full of meat, a court has heard.
Glenn Pearce, 19, whose address was listed as Havenhand Way, Mitchell pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 20, 2023 to shoplifting.
Pearce was at Woolworths in the Bathurst City Centre complex around 3.40pm on August 2, 2023 where he took a shopping basket to the meat section, documents tendered to the court said.
Pearce filled the basket to the brim with a number of meat items before he went to the front of the store and hung around the entrance, which caught the attention of staff.
As one of the employees approached Pearce, he jumped the entry gate and ran out of the centre with the meat.
The court heard police went to the store and watched CCTV footage, which showed an easily identifiable Pearce.
Police - who knew Pearce from other interactions - then went to a home and spoke with him about the incident.
Pearce said he couldn't remember shoplifting because he was "likely" under the effects of a hallucinogenic drug at the time.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court Pearce had been homeless for a number of years, and was "hungry" with days left until he would've gotten any money.
"He accepts this wasn't the appropriate way to go about things," Ms Thackray said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said Pearce was "an example of the tragedy that so many people are facing: no money and hunger".
Pearce was placed on a conditional release order for 12 months without a conviction.
