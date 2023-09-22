Some familiar flashpoints in Glanmire fight

THOSE tempted to have a flick through the newly released, doorstop-sized document about a proposed solar farm at Glanmire, on Bathurst's outskirts, shouldn't expect any light reading.
What they will get over the almost 170 pages, though, is a summary of all the flashpoints in this latest fight over an ambitious renewable energy project in our area.
The change of land use, impact on district views, the logic of building a solar farm in an area so prone to heavy fogs? They are all covered.
So is the project's potential economic impact on the city and what sort of state the land will be left in once the solar farm is decommissioned at the end of its life.
It's the initial pages of Elgin's "response to submissions" on the Glanmire solar farm, though, that give an indication of the challenge that lies ahead for the company.
There were six public submissions received in support during the exhibition of the project's environmental impact statement, the document soberly states, and 131 public submissions received in objection.
So, the project is unwanted by the Bathurst community? Not necessarily.
As has been obvious in the debates about other big projects proposed in and around this city - the pumped hydro at Yetholme, the integrated medical centre in the CBD, the solar farm on Eleven Mile Drive - it's the passionately opposed who are most motivated to have their voices heard.
And that's completely understandable.
What would be interesting to know would be how many people are quietly, even discreetly supportive of some of these projects: not prepared to compose a submission, rally or write a letter, but also not opposed.
We'll never know, of course.
What we do know is that the proposed Glanmire project has advanced further than the aborted Eleven Mile Drive solar farm of a few years ago.
We also know, thanks to the almost 170-page response to submissions, that there are many people who are hoping it advances no further.
Regardless of the outcome of this Glanmire proposal (or the CBD medical centre or the pumped hydro), Bathurst is unlikely to have seen the last of these battles and that's not necessarily a bad thing.
Big changes to our city deserve a big discussion. Even bigger changes deserve a big debate.
It's our right to say no when a developer arrives with a hefty budget and an eye-popping plan. But we're also, occasionally, allowed to say yes.
