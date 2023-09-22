Western Advocate
Sophie, we won't forget how you helped the ratepayers of Bathurst | Letter

By Bob Walkom
Updated September 22 2023 - 11:45am, first published 11:43am
Sophie Wright of Figure It Out BRC in the Bathurst CBD. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain.
I WOULD like to publicly express appreciation for all that Sophie Wright, Stuart Pearson and the Figure It Out BRC team have done for us ratepayers in relation to the proposed outrageous increase in our rates.

