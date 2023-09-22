I WOULD like to publicly express appreciation for all that Sophie Wright, Stuart Pearson and the Figure It Out BRC team have done for us ratepayers in relation to the proposed outrageous increase in our rates.
We know that it has been physically demanding and time-consuming for you all.
We know too, Sophie, that it has been emotionally draining for you.
Sophie, the manner in which you have conducted yourself in this matter, your feelings and demeanour have endeared you in our hearts.
God bless you, Sophie Wright.
