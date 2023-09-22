It's political? No, it's a chance to put us on a path to healing and equality

RE: The Voice.
At the highest level, churches and social and sporting clubs, etc, have endorsed the Voice to Parliament, but when it comes down to the local level, they decline involvement by saying "it's political".
It's not.
The constitution sits above party politics.
The proposal to change the constitution comes from the majority of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
They call for Australians to agree to the constitution to be amended to allow the establishment of a body (the Voice) to make representations to Parliament on matters that affect them.
The Voice is advisory only, and its compositions, functions, powers and procedures will be determined by Parliament.
A yes vote agrees our First Peoples deserve to be listened to and have a say. It will take our nation on a path to healing and equality.
A no vote is a rejection of this simple and modest call for a say and will be the cause of heartbreak, division and continued inequality.
Over 90 per cent of Australians voted yes in the 1967 referendum, to agree to an amendment to the constitution to count Aboriginals in the census.
In this coming referendum, Australians have the opportunity to once again vote to an amendment to the constitution, this time to give our First Nations peoples a voice.
If you think that is fair, talk to your friends, family, team-mates, club members, church ministers and fellow church-goers and ask them to vote yes with you.
