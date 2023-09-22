RE: Massive rate rise off table, but concern remains over council's finances (September 22).
Now sanity has prevailed with massive rate rises off the table, it could be time to prioritise the needs of Bathurst.
It could be time to concentrate on rubbish, roads and a review of salaries.
Just as any household has to review their spending in tough times, the council could follow suit and work out what really matters for the ratepayers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.