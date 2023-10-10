A WOMAN'S "stupid" idea to help a friend by stealing from a hardware store has disappointed a magistrate, who said she's "so much better" than that.
Chloe Smith, 33, of McCarthy Close, Eglinton pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 20, 2023 to shoplifting.
According to court documents, Smith went to Bunnings Warehouse on the Great Western Highway in Bathurst about 8.15pm on August 1 where she stole two adjustable spanners and a Kanga impact drill step bit kit.
A witness watched Smith who appeared to be "suspicious" as she placed the items in her handbag before she left without paying.
A short time later, police went to the Bunnings car park and were given a description of Smith and a co-accused.
The court heard Smith was walking to the co-accused's vehicle when she was stopped by police and asked what she was doing.
"I just went to Bunnings ... I took a couple of things I shouldn't have," Smith said.
Police did a searched and found Smith had a $120 spanner, another tool worth $80 and a step bit kit worth $220 in her handbag.
Smith admitted to taking them without paying, before the items were given back to the store.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan told the court that around the time of the offence, a friend of Smith's had a number of tools allegedly stolen from his ute.
"She stupidly stole [from Bunnings] in a misguided attempt to help her friend," Mr Kuan said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis shook her head as she expressed her disappointment of Smith, who she believed to be "so much better than this behaviour".
"Every time you steal, it's the rest of us who have to pay higher prices," Ms Ellis said.
Smith was convicted and fined $600.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.