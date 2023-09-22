ATMA Rana is a man of many talents.
His day job is as a doctor at Busby Medical Practice, but in his spare time, he has used candles to create an artwork that will be part of the Bathurst Art Fair in November.
The art fair, an initiative of the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery Society (BRAGS), will raise funds to buy new works for the gallery's collection.
Dr Rana said he was encouraged by friends of the gallery to enter his original artwork.
"To be honest, it was all an accident," he said. "I didn't even know about the art fair."
His sculpture depicts what he describes as "the universal face of humanity".
"We all have the same face, in utero to death, whether our politics is blue or red, and whatever our race or gender. As a doctor, I see the same face."
He said the artwork took many painstaking hours to create.
"I didn't want to use a tool like a brush or a knife, I wanted the wax to melt and move with its own free will like lava."
BRAGS publicity officer Ingrid Pearson said the art fair is a "great opportunity for artists from Bathurst and surrounds to showcase and sell their art in one of the most highly rated galleries in NSW".
She said the fair will be held between November 18 and December 3 and residents of Bathurst and surrounds are encouraged to submit art in all forms: paintings, sculptures, textiles, photography, videos, ceramics.
Entries close Tuesday, October 10.
Ms Pearson said the event is co-ordinated by BRAGS to support the development of the arts in Bathurst.
BRAGS assists in the acquisition of examples of fine arts or applied art for the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery.
For more information and entry forms, visit www.bathurstart.com.au or the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery on Keppel Street.
