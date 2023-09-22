Picture this: The results from Glenray photo workshops will be exhibited at art fair

GLENRAY is a picture of creativity as it holds a series of free photography workshops.
The disability support provider says the workshops are being held in celebration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD) and some of the photos produced will be part of the upcoming Bathurst Art Fair.
The workshops are open to those of all abilities and are designed to pass on photography skills while fostering a sense of belonging and creativity.
Each workshop, limited to five participants, provides all the equipment to each participant and offers a unique opportunity to explore the art of photography using DSLR cameras, according to Glenray.
Participants receive hands-on instruction.
Each participant will select one photograph to be professionally printed and showcased at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery during the annual Art Fair this November.
A Glenray spokesperson said the IDPWD photography workshops "reflect our commitment to promoting inclusion, breaking down barriers, and celebrating the abilities of all individuals".
The current workshop series is now full.
For details on the exhibition, visit bathurstart.com.au/artist-opportunities/brags-art-fair-2023/.
For more information about Glenray's photography program, email info@glenray.com.au or 6331 2388.
