A POTENTIAL funding opportunity has been identified to help Bathurst Regional Council deliver the multimillion-dollar upgrade to the Hereford Street corridor.
The project was discussed during a meeting between new Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings and NSW Premier Chris Minns on September 21, 2023.
Cr Jennings returned to Bathurst feeling like he had been heard on a number of significant matters for the city.
Hereford Street was high on his list of priorities, given how prone to congestion it is, along with the additional pressure placed on the city's road network when the low level bridge floods.
Council is facing a bill of at least $25 million to upgrade the entire Hereford Street corridor, money that it just doesn't have at this time.
It has long been hoped that the state or federal government will chip in, which is one of the reasons why Cr Jennings was keen to sit down with Mr Minns.
"We talked about Eleven Mile Drive and the Saltram Creek issue, and the Hereford Street matter, and that we really need a solution for that sooner rather than later, particularly because of the way it disconnects the city when there's a small amount of flooding," he said.
"He was receptive of that."
As part of that discussion, Cr Jennings said the Premier pointed to the Regional Development Trust Fund.
"It's been established and it's very much about disaster mitigation stuff, and that's exactly what Hereford Street fits - the situation there, the fact that it cuts off traffic flow every time it floods, that's the kind of thing that you want to be able to mitigate in advance and do it before events come," he said.
"There's an expectation that there are ways and means to fund Hereford Street and I'll be driving hard to pursue where those opportunities might come."
He plans to continue that conversation with the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison, who will be visiting Bathurst in late September.
Another transport issue raised with Mr Minns was the Bathurst bypass.
Council voted in July, 2023 to endorse the early stage proposal for a Bathurst bypass and is continuing its discussions with Transport for NSW.
The goal is then to lodge a submission with Infrastructure Australia to get the project on the priority list.
Cr Jennings said he summarised the project to Mr Minns and emphasised the need for state government support to enable it to be considered by Infrastructure Australia.
Other topics of discussion with the Premier included water security, housing, the city's health projects, and the upcoming 200th anniversary of the declaration of martial law in Bathurst.
While Cr Jennings didn't come away with definitive funding commitments for Bathurst, the meeting gave him an opportunity to put Bathurst on the radar of the state government and Premier.
"We'll definitely be staying in touch in future," he said.
Cr Jennings also spoke briefly with several ministers while he was in the building, including Health Minister Ryan Park.
