A BATHURST school has received four nominations for a prestigious program that highlights drama HSC students across the state.
Scots All Saints College has all five of its 2023 HSC drama students feature in the nominations for OnSTAGE, a program that features exemplary group and individual performances, script writing and video drama.
Emily Brown, Harriet Lowe, Charlotte Bertwistle, Isabel Sargeant and Olivia Brabham were all nominated as one group, while the latter three were nominated individually, for a total of four nominations.
While no one has made the final cut yet, the nominations are a great achievement for the school and the students are hopeful that they can qualify for the final program.
Ms Brabham said it would be amazing if she and her classmates were selected to be in OnSTAGE.
"It would be so amazing because we got to watch the previous students last time," she said.
"To be able to say that we were in OnSTAGE, it's like cool and an honour to be there."
Ms Brown said having seen previous students perform at OnSTAGE helped prepare her and her classmates for their HSC performances.
"I think it was helpful to see what a good performance looked like and what is required for a good HSC performance as well," she said.
"It was really helpful to see OnSTAGE, as it helped us realise what we needed to do."
All five students have already completed the practical component of their HSC drama exams, but they have to re-perform them in their submission for OnSTAGE.
The students' written exam will be done next term during the HSC exam period.
They'll be required to write two essays on topics they've studied this year; the new wave theatre of Australia in the 1960s and 1970s, and an elective topic, being verbatim theatre.
