ELEVEN Mile Drive's Saltram Creek crossing will receive some much needed flood mitigation works, but further improvements will need to be shelved due to a lack of funds.
The Saltram Creek crossing is prone to flooding, not just when the Macquarie River is at capacity, but after rainfall into the creek catchment.
Usually, there are alternate options for traffic when the area floods, but there was an instance in November, 2022 where all roads across the floodplain had been severed due to severe flooding.
Bathurst Regional Council is looking into improvements to address the flooding issue on Eleven Mile Drive, but the level of funding required is not available at this time.
There will, however, be some minor work carried out thanks to the initiative of deputy mayor Ben Fry, who put forward a motion at the September 20, 2023 council meeting.
Cr Fry requested that $50,000 be sourced from the stormwater drainage maintenance fund to carry out works to the culvert.
The money will enable desilting of two cells of the four-cell culvert structure on Saltram Creek.
It will be a short-term solution, with council anticipating that further rainfall events will see the culverts block again, but Cr Fry believes it will buy some time.
"It's definitely a short-term fix, and when I say that, I say it will last a while and will cope with a number of major flood or downpour events," he said.
"We're coming into a drier year anyway, so I'm hoping it might buy us a year, or maybe two, until we can start to assess what we actually need in terms of a proper upgrade."
Council has engaged a consultant to investigate long-term solutions, with five options considered.
To progress improvements, further analysis of the options will be required to arrive at a preferred detailed design solution, coming at a cost of $100,000.
Once the design is ready, there will need to be an environmental assessment of the proposal.
Council has attempted to get funding for the project, but failed to attract anything after applying for $1 million under round four of the NSW Fixing Local Roads program.
With no funding available, councillors have followed the advice of the director of Engineering Services, Darren Sturgiss, and referred the requirements of the detailed design and environmental assessment to the development of the budget for 2024-25.
However, it will be an expensive project, and with council under tight financial constraints, it's unlikely the project will be able to be fully funded in that financial year.
Cr Fry thinks partial funding is possible, though.
"I think it'd be a matter of millions, so if we were to allot any funds to that in next year's budget, we'd be allotting a part-funding, with a view to search for other federal or state infrastructure funding so we can match dollar-for-dollar," he said.
"But, in the current climate, we haven't been as lucky as we have in previous years with grant funding, but that could change.
"We'll have to work hard on Macquarie Street and in Canberra to make our feelings heard."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.