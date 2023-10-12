A TEEN has been left to consider the place of alcohol in his life, after a magistrate hinted towards a permanent abstinence to avoid more charges.
Harrison Peter Sutton, 18, of Ryans Road, The Lagoon fronted Bathurst Local Court on September 20, 2023 to enter a plea of guilty to special range drink-driving.
Police were patrolling the Bathurst area about 8.45pm on August 26, 2023 when they saw a white Toyota Hilux turn from Kendall Avenue into Havannah Street, court papers reveal.
Sutton, who was driving at the time, was stopped by police and asked for his licence.
The court heard after Sutton admitted to having two shot glasses of rum and coke about 2pm he did a roadside breath test, which came back positive.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive alcohol reading of 0.046.
During sentencing, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said Sutton was going down the path of a problematic relationship with alcohol, given this was his second PCA matter in a short time frame.
"To me, you are desperately pointing in the direction of no longer having alcohol. Would you be here if it weren't for it?" Ms Ellis questioned.
"You are young enough to change your life, so do it."
Sutton's solicitor Shane Cunningham told the court his client was "shocked" by the reading and thought he would have blown under the legal limit of zero for a provisional driver.
The court heard Sutton had a previous speeding and alcohol-related charge on his record.
"He was conscious about his potential reading but it appears to be a miscalculation on his part," Mr Cunningham said.
Sutton was convicted, fined $1800 and disqualified from driving for one month.
Once the disqualification period is complete, Sutton must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for 12 months.
