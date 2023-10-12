Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Harrison Sutton pleads guilty in Bathurst Court to drink-driving

By Court Reporter
Updated October 12 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TEEN has been left to consider the place of alcohol in his life, after a magistrate hinted towards a permanent abstinence to avoid more charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.