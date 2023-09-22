A BUSY roundabout will be partially closed this Sunday as maintenance is carried out on the electricity network.
Essential Energy says its crews will be replacing a power pole "and associated network equipment" at the intersection of Rocket and Havannah streets and it is asking people to avoid the area if possible.
"Maintenance will also be carried out on another power pole in the same vicinity, to ensure the ongoing reliability of the power network," acting operations manager Matt Keenan said.
He said a planned power outage will be necessary so the works can be completed safely and it has been scheduled for this Sunday, September 24 between 9am and 4pm and those who will be affected have been notified in advance.
"Rocket and Havannah streets will be partially closed at the roundabout for the duration of the works and, while heavy vehicles can still travel along the route, some delays should be expected," Mr Keenan said.
"Traffic control and signage will be in place, and we ask residents to please follow traffic control directions and avoid the area, if possible.
"Significant planning has been undertaken to complete the works, including scheduling the power outage on a Sunday, to reduce the overall inconvenience."
Essential Energy says the scheduled works are reliant on the weather being suitable and may be postponed "if the conditions are unfavourable or any unforeseen circumstances arise".
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.