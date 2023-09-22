Western Advocate
Maintenance work at Rocket, Havannah intersection on Sunday, September 24

Updated September 22 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 2:00pm
The corner of Rocket and Havannah streets. Main picture from Google Maps.
A BUSY roundabout will be partially closed this Sunday as maintenance is carried out on the electricity network.

