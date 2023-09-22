BATHURST'S Lucy Smith is one of 19 artists from the Central West who have banded together to present an exhibition that will open in Kandos next month.
Those behind the exhibition, titled There is No Lead Mine Here, describe it as "exploring the anxieties, impacts and consequences of having a large scale open cut silver mine approved within kilometres of your community".
They say the exhibition was inspired by the recent approval of Bowens Silver Mine, two kilometres from the village of Lue and within 20 kilometres of Mudgee, Kandos, Rylstone and Gulgong.
The exhibition will open with drinks and talks on Saturday, October 7 at 4pm at WAYOUT Artspace, 71 Angus Avenue, Kandos.
It will be on show at WAYOUT Artspace from October 7 to November 9.
