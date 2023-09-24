MORE than 70 years ago, Bathurst's favourite son Ben Chifley spoke of the light on the hill, the objective that could only be reached by striving to make things better.
That powerful 1949 speech by the then prime minister continues to be a source of inspiration for the Labor Party - his party - as it works on behalf of the Australian people.
Every year in September, the Bathurst branch of the party holds the Light on the Hill Dinner in honour of Chifley, where a guest speaker reflects on his legacy.
In 2023, the task was given to Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland, who knows how important the annual address is.
She spoke of Chifley as a giant of the party, who continues to inspire its members long after that famous speech.
"The 'Light on the Hill' speech series has served as a reminder of our roots, and a vision for our collective future," Ms Rowland said.
"Each year, we stand on the shoulders of serious giants, not least Ben Chifley who lit the path for us, and like Anthony Albanese, who reminded us that our beliefs drive our actions.
"... The 'Light on the Hill' continues to guide us as we march forward, inspired by the leaders who came before us and driven by the promise of a better, more inclusive Australia."
Although she is the federal member for Greenway, an electorate that encompasses Sydney's west, Ms Rowland knows her decision making also affects people in regional areas through the communications portfolio.
It's a portfolio that Chifley's message of striving for better can be easily applied to.
Ms Rowland stressed the importance of "digital inclusion", ensuring that everyone has access to healthcare, education, and essential financial and government services.
"One of the previous speakers, someone you may have heard of by the name of Anthony Albanese, in his Light on the Hill speech, eloquently reminded us that the Labor Party's mission is 'to remove the barriers that stand in the way of any Australian's potential'," she said.
"These words resonate as strongly today as they did when they were first spoken.
"In the time since, it has become abundantly clear that we should be as concerned by digital inequality and exclusion as the Labor Party has always been by any systemic inequality.
"Particularly in regional areas, if you are left out of decent connectivity, it makes it harder for you to sustain a business, and compete with businesses based in the city or around the world."
She said it was a "great challenge", but one the Labor Party is committed to addressing through a more connected Australia.
As Ms Rowland concluded her speech, she urged people to "embrace the journey ahead with open hearts and open minds", saying the future is bright.
President of the Bathurst branch of the Labor Party, Sue West, said the speech was excellent and that Ms Rowland had captured the essence of Chifley's address from all those years ago.
"She was looking at how the world had changed since Chifley's day, but also looking at how his light on the hill was various things, but for her was actual fairness in accessing communication," she said.
In addition to Ms Rowland, the dinner on September 23, 2023 attracted other high profile Labor Party members, including Penny Sharpe, Deborah O'Neill, Stephen Lawrence, Jenny Aitchison and Tara Moriarty.
