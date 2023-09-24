WHEN Eugenie and George Solanov left Latvia in the 1940s, fleeing communism, they had no idea that their grandson would go on to become the mayor of the regional city that took them in.
But that's the effect this act of desperation for a better life had, with Jess Jennings rising to Bathurst's top job on September 20, 2023.
His mayoral aspirations were never a secret, as seen by his multiple attempts to win the votes in the Bathurst Regional Council chamber since he became a councillor for the first time in 2012.
Timing is everything, though, and with the Labor Party in power at the state and federal level, it gave Cr Jennings - a long-time Labor member - his best chance yet to convince his colleagues he was the right person for the job.
He went into the election quietly confident he had the votes to defeat sitting mayor Robert Taylor, but you never truly know what the outcome will be until the hands go up.
Cr Jennings said he felt "honoured" to have the opportunity to lead the city, and believes his experience in the chamber will be an asset as he does so.
"Having experience as a councillor before you go into mayor is kind of like finishing high school before you go into TAFE or uni; I think it is a better option," he said.
"Obviously, politics, anything can happen, but I do think it helps if you know the organisation.
"It's not just because you know the town. If you know the organisation and you know how the political process works, then that's a massive advantage, and I do have that experience and have learnt the hard way in many instances."
One of the primary tasks he will have is to unite the council behind himself and continuing deputy mayor Ben Fry, as the decision to elect them as the leadership team was not unanimous.
"I shook Cr Taylor's hand immediately and he shook mine, and I'd like to pay respect to his efforts and energy over the last 18 months or so," Cr Jennings said.
"He went from being a citizen to a mayor in a day, virtually, and that's a big leap, and I thank him for his efforts during his time as mayor.
"Him and my mum were in the same class at school together, so I've got a bit of a soft spot for him, and I believe we can work together as a cohesive council, and as far as I can tell, everyone gets on well enough to express their views."
Cr Jennings' term as mayor will conclude in September, 2024 ahead of the next local government election.
Over that 12 months, he will be hoping to progress several projects of significance to him, including water harvesting, water security, and the Bathurst bypass.
Those were topics he discussed with NSW Premier Chris Minns when the pair met face-to-face on Cr Jenning's first full day as mayor.
He is hoping to build a good relationship between Bathurst and the state and federal governments, with the goal of attracting more funding to the city.
Eugenie and George Solanov went from one extreme to the other when they came to Australia, going from wealth to living in a refugee camp in Cowra.
They left Europe with their son and whatever else they could carry in their arms, every other aspect of their former lives left behind.
While living in the camp, their second child - Cr Jennings' mother - was born. Mrs Solanov was taken to Bathurst to give birth, before being returned to the camp with her new baby days later.
After spending several years in the camp, the family was released and able to move to Bathurst in 1954.
They built a house in Kefford Street, which still stands today, and it's where Cr Jennings spent a lot of his childhood as he was raised by his single mother and his grandmother.
He moved to Sydney with mother when he was about three months old, but would travel back to Bathurst every school holidays and, whenever possible, on weekends.
He learnt to ride horses out at The Lagoon, and those happy memories inspired him to buy land and build a house there in 2003.
"A subdivision came up where I used to stay out at Lagoon, and I thought that would be a pretty nice prospect to potentially retire to one day," he said.
The property was rented out for seven years while Cr Jennings continued to live in Sydney, but in 2010 he decided to make it home.
And he can't see himself leaving anytime soon, because, as he says, "Why would you want to live anywhere else?"
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.