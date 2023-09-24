DEFENDING premier teams often come into a new season with a point to prove.
For the Panorama Platypi opens team they turned up to Coonabarabran on Saturday for the opening round of the Western Women's Rugby League season wanting to let everyone know that they've only gotten even stronger.
Fair to say they proved their point.
Platypi hardly let opponents Castlereagh into the game in a 60-10 thumping of the hosts, letting the rest of the competition know that they're in great touch from the get-go this campaign.
Castlereagh actually got on the board first in Saturday's contest but once the Platypi scored on the next set of six they began to assert themselves in the contest.
Coach Kev Grimshaw said there was little to nothing to criticise about his team's effort.
"It was 4-0 after five minutes but from that point on the girls took control of the game. We controlled the ball all the way through, which was great to see," he said.
"We had most of the footy for the rest of it, had great field position and played some great kick and chase footy. Credit to Castlereagh, they never went away and they kept working hard."
One other satisfying aspect to the victory for Grimshaw was that his team only got better after the half-time break, even though they'd already built up a solid advantage.
"They kept their finger on the pulse. I was really impressed by that because I didn't know how they'd react to it," he said.
"I said to them that we've set a platform with this game and we've let everyone know that we're there and that we're ready to do something again.
Unsurprisingly, it was the Platypi's strong Bathurst Bulldogs core who once again shone in a new season.
Halfback Sarah Colman picked up a hat trick while fullback Tiana Anderson was creating opportunities all across the park in a dominant performance.
"We just link so well together. I thought our fullback, halfback and hooker [Xanthe Booth] were all fantastic, and when those three players are doing well you're often going to have a great game," he said.
"When we were leading well we still stick to what we practiced.
"Marita [Shoulders] and Tiana also work really well together. Marita would often hit the line well and throw little pop passes to Tiana and she was always there."
Platypi got the job done in the open grade but it was a mixed bag of results for the club in their other divisions on Saturday.
Panorama's youngest crew in under 12s began their competition in winning style while it was a tougher day out for the 14s, 16s and 18s who all were bested by Castlereagh.
PANORAMA PLATYPI 60 defeated CASTLEREAGH 10
