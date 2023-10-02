Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

Café Viva celebrates one year in business in Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated October 2 2023 - 11:22am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN Vivability opened its own café, it was about more than just giving the Bathurst community another hot spot for coffee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.