WHEN Vivability opened its own café, it was about more than just giving the Bathurst community another hot spot for coffee.
Its primary purpose was to give people with disabilities meaningful employment, where they were making award wages and being nurtured into skilled workers.
Twelve months on, it's safe to say Café Viva has achieved just that, and then some.
It has changed the lives of Vivability clients, who are feeling more confident and independent in their lives, as Denley Hulands can attest to.
"It's made a huge difference," she said.
"I get the opportunity to talk to customers and have a good laugh with them and give them a big smile."
She said she doesn't want to work anywhere else.
That kind of testimony makes Vivability chief executive officer Nick Packham proud, as it means Café Viva is serving its purpose.
"We've basically built a business from scratch and it's providing employment, I think in total, for 17 people, which is fantastic," he said.
"A lot of people work a few hours a week, but we've got now several people that have got permanent part-time work, and that converts to financial independence and self determination.
"I wanted to establish the café to support people's employment."
Employment aside, the café has developed a loyal following in the Bathurst community, with regular customers continuing to show their support.
Their appreciation was seen at the Carillon Business Awards on September 9, 2023, where Café Viva won the inaugural People's Choice Award for Bathurst's Favourite Hospitality Organisation.
"The support of the community has been fantastic," Mr Packham said.
"Without community support and a customer base, the café just doesn't work."
Over the 12 months the café has been in business, it has made improvements to its food and drink offering, and has expanded seating options as well with the addition of Gallery Viva and its indoor dining space.
The next step for the business is to upgrade the existing kitchen to commercial standard, which will allow Vivability's catering arm, Viva Eats, to work from the site.
A weekly community lunch will also be introduced in October, 2023 to help people doing it tough.
"The Big Lunch is something that we've talked about since the inception of the café, and that's about increasing employment opportunity for people while offering a free lunch to anyone in Bathurst that would like to come along," Mr Packham said.
As he reflected on the 12 months of the business, he realised that Café Viva is proof of what good social enterprises are capable of doing.
"I think if we had that model operating throughout the country, we would find that it takes the pressure off the NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme) funds," Mr Packham said.
"We know there are 585,000 people on the scheme at the moment, with another 6000 people being added every month.
"It's vital that providers look at innovative models of service to ensure the sustainability of the fund.
"I believe that the good social enterprises do that."
